ASU Football: Game Thread at Colorado

Follow along in the comments for updates

By Kevin Redfern
Stay tuned on this page for game updates and analysis from Arizona State against Colorado. We encourage you to post your thoughts in the comment section while you watch Saturday’s contest. Your comments can be questions, concerns excitement, GIFs, or just general thoughts about Arizona State or Colorado. Please keep it civil, folks.

Where: Folsom Field, Boulder, CO.

Watch: 4:30 pm (AZ time) on ESPNU.

Listen: 98.7 FM

Storylines to watch against Colorado

Roundtable: Quarterback controversy, Aguano’s future, transfer portal

