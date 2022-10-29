ASU Football: Game Thread at Colorado

Stay tuned on this page for game updates and analysis from Arizona State against Colorado. We encourage you to post your thoughts in the comment section while you watch Saturday’s contest. Your comments can be questions, concerns excitement, GIFs, or just general thoughts about Arizona State or Colorado. Please keep it civil, folks.
Where: Folsom Field, Boulder, CO.
Watch: 4:30 pm (AZ time) on ESPNU.
Listen: 98.7 FM
Storylines to watch against Colorado
Roundtable: Quarterback controversy, Aguano’s future, transfer portal
Loading comments...