 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

ASU Hockey: Highlights and clips from 3-2 upset win over No. 6 North Dakota in Vegas

Top-three win in the program’s short DI history

By Matthew_Venezia
/ new
COLLEGE HOCKEY: OCT 21 Colorado College at Arizona State Photo by Zac BonDurant/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Highlights vs. North Dakota 10/29/22

Robert Mastrosimone and Matthew Kopperud

Head coach Greg Powers

More From House of Sparky

Loading comments...