ASU Football: The Good, The Bad and the Ugly at Colorado

Winning is fun.

Winning convincingly is even more fun. What the Sun Devils (3-5, 2-3 Pac-12) did to a Colorado (1-7, 1-4 Pac-12) team in the midst of an identity reinvention, was fun. Everybody was involved, Shawn Aguano looked the part of a capable play caller, and the Devils were quite spooky to a Buffs team that was seeing ghosts. Let’s get into the Good, Bad, and Ugly.

The Good-Aguano’s play calling, Trenton Bourguet, the Tight Ends, and X.

All in all, ASU gained 557 yards and scored 42 points. Not bad Coach, not bad.

After it was announced that Trenton Bourguet would be taking the reins as the starting quarterback, Aguano and company made sure to put him in the best possible position to succeed. Bourguet returned the favor, throwing for 435 yards and three scores, linking up with the outspoken and often maligned Jalin Conyers for three (3!) tudders.

Elijah Badger had eight catches for 137 yards, and looks more explosive and capable as a pass catcher by the week. Messiah Swinson got involved, X Valladay had a routine day at the office, chipping in another 100 yard day and three scores, while also reaching the 4,000 mark in his FBS career.

Yes, all these guys have exuberant amounts of talent, so why is is that none of them (outside of X) has been a critical factor up until very recently?

"I think he's a huge weapon going forward," Aguano on TE Jalin Conyers (@therealjconyers) — Kevin Redfern (@KevinMRedfern13) October 31, 2022

Aguano taking over and controlling the play calling paid dividends, and his first test was aced with flying colors. Last week, I wrote Aguano off as his stock was at a low. Now, he’s trending. Yes, it’s Colorado, but those are the types of games you need to show out in. Next up, UCLA.

The Bad-The Defense

34 points to Colorado? Not good. One sack? Not good. A takeaway? Good. Overall, the defense needs to be better. Donnie Hendersons unit has struggled all year, especially when it’s come to getting after the quarterback. On Saturday, Joe Moore was the lone Sun Devil to get a sack.

They need to be better, the linebackers who were supposed to be a strength of this unit, have struggled. There isn’t a ton of great on this defense, and it shows.

The Ugly-Colorado Football

Need I say more? They stink, sitting last in the conference in points scored, yards gained, points allowed and yards allowed. This was a must-win, and it needed to come in convincing fashion.

UCLA is a different story, but it looks to be the premiere home-game of the season next week in Tempe.