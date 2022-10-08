ASU Football: Game Thread vs Washington

Stay tuned on this page for game updates and analysis from Arizona State against No. 21 Washington. We encourage you to post your thoughts in the comment section while you watch Saturday’s contest. Your comments can be questions, concerns excitement, GIFs, or just general thoughts about Arizona State or Washington. Please keep it civil, folks.

Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Ariz.

Watch: 1:00 pm (AZ time) on Pac-12 Networks.

Listen: 98.7 FM

