ASU Women’s Basketball: Victories over Grambling State, Montana State slingshot Devils to 3-0 start

Arizona State women’s basketball (3-0) is operating on-schedule so far this season, and recent wins over Grambling State and Montana State have the Devils undefeated through three games.

The trio of Tyi Skinner, Jaddan Simmons and Treasure Hunt are combining for 46.67 points per-game, over two-thirds of the team’s total offense (70 points per-game). In the 62-49 win over Grambling State on Friday, Hunt recorded her first double-double as a Sun Devil with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Skinner led the team in scoring with 16.

On the road in Montana, ASU won three-of-four quarters (only losing the third quarter 14-13) to take the victory over Montana State 79-64.

Skinner built off Friday’s performance by exploding for 24 points in Tuesday’s win. Hunt added 19, while also corralling seven rebounds.

There have been some strong defensive performances as well. Skinner tallied nine steals in the first three games, including four in the win over Montana State. Meg Newman and Kayle Mokwuah had multi-steal games as well.

“I’m just super proud of this group,” coach Natasha Adair said. “Because every day we’re watching them get better every day, they’re trying to apply the things that we’ve been working on and emphasizing. And we will continue to just build on this.”

ASU will take on New Mexico in Albuquerque on Sunday before heading to the Bahamas to face American University and Notre Dame in the Goombay Splash Tournament next weekend.