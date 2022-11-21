ASU Women’s Basketball: Overtime thriller at New Mexico ends in 83-77 victory, winning-streak continues

The Adair-era of Arizona State women’s basketball almost saw its first hiccup on Sunday, but the Sun Devils prevailed in overtime 83-77 over New Mexico.

“It came down to grit and toughness,” coach Natasha Adair said. “We talked about who we want to be. We want it to be relentless. We want to take pride in our defense and rebounding and we had a battle tonight on the boards.”

For the second-straight game, Tyi Skinner produced a team-high 24 points. Jaddan Simmons and Kayla Mokwuah added 16 points each. Skinner also added another multi-steal game with two.

Mokwuah (13 rebounds) and Treasure Hunt (15 points, 15 rebounds) both recorded double-doubles on Sunday, with Hunt’s being the second double-double she has achieved in just three games.

ASU found itself down by five, 69-64, with 2:37 remaining in the fourth-quarter when the Sun Devils went on a 19-8 run in regulation and overtime to finish the game. Skinner and Simmons combined for 12 of the team’s final 19 points.

ASU will head to the Bahamas to face American University and Notre Dame in the Goombay Splash Tournament next weekend.