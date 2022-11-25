ASU Football: Game Thread and staff predictions for Territorial Cup at Arizona

Stay tuned on this page for game updates and analysis from Arizona State at Arizona. We encourage you to post your thoughts in the comment section while you watch Saturday’s contest. Your comments can be questions, concerns excitement, GIFs, or just general thoughts about Arizona State or Arizona. Please keep it civil, folks.

Where: Sun Devil Stadium - Tempe, Ariz.

Watch: 1:05 pm (AZ time) on FS1.

Listen: 98.7 FM

Pregame reading

Storylines to watch at Arizona

Arizona players to watch

Amid coaching rumors, Aguano mirroring his college coach’s culture, philosophy

Staff predictions

Henry Schleizer: 31-20, Arizona

Kevin Redfern: 41-31, Arizona

Matt Venezia: 31-27, Arizona State

Zac BonDurant: 38-24, Arizona