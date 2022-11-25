ASU Football: Game Thread and staff predictions for Territorial Cup at Arizona

Stay tuned on this page for game updates and analysis from Arizona State at Arizona. We encourage you to post your thoughts in the comment section while you watch Saturday’s contest. Your comments can be questions, concerns excitement, GIFs, or just general thoughts about Arizona State or Arizona. Please keep it civil, folks.
Where: Sun Devil Stadium - Tempe, Ariz.
Watch: 1:05 pm (AZ time) on FS1.
Listen: 98.7 FM
Pregame reading
Storylines to watch at Arizona
Amid coaching rumors, Aguano mirroring his college coach’s culture, philosophy
Staff predictions
Henry Schleizer: 31-20, Arizona
Kevin Redfern: 41-31, Arizona
Matt Venezia: 31-27, Arizona State
Zac BonDurant: 38-24, Arizona
Loading comments...