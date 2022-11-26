ASU Football: Kenny Dillingham to become next ASU head football coach, per reports

TEMPE - Oregon offensive coordinator and Arizona-native Kenny Dillingham will be the next Arizona State University head football coach, per multiple reports.

BREAKING: Scottsdale native and Arizona State alumnus Kenny Dillingham is expected to leave his job as Oregon's offensive coordinator to become ASU's next head football coach and youngest Power 5 coach in the country. https://t.co/VxMlGRtmvU pic.twitter.com/sdsAIe7YYy — SunDevilSource.com (@SunDevilSource) November 27, 2022

Sources: Arizona State working to finalize an deal to make Oregon OC Kenny Dillingham the next coach. He’s a graduate with strong ties to the state. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 27, 2022

Dillingham worked as an assistant under Todd Graham in 2014 for ASU, before making stops at the Memphis, Auburn, Florida State, and most recently Oregon. He has long-running roots in the Phoenix metro area as well. Prior to attending and graduating from Arizona State, Dillingham played football at local Chaparral High School in Scottsdale in the mid-2000s.

At Oregon, Dillingham oversaw an explosive offense that for the most part knifed through Pac-12 defenses. The Ducks entered the final week of the regular season with the No. 12 scoring offense in the nation (37.2 ppg) and the fourth-highest total in yards per game (501.9).

A new era will begin soon for Arizona State football, the architect of that era will be the youngest coach in the Power Five at just 32 years old. A bright, young offensive mind who could usher in a refreshing philosophy, and maybe be the one who awakes that sleeping giant in Tempe.

More updates will come in the next 24 hours.