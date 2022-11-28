 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ASU Football: Early reports link Idaho State’s Charlie Ragle, Vince Amey to Dillingham’s staff

Ragle, a former ASU graduate assistant, coached and worked with Dillingham at Chaparral

By Kevin Redfern
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 09 Washington State at Cal Photo by Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TEMPE - Early reports from Chris Karpman of Sun Devil Source and ESPN’s Pete Thamel indicate that Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle and his defensive ends coach Vince Amey will join Kenny Dillingham’s staff at Arizona State.

According to Karpman, Ragle informed his Idaho State team that he will leave for ASU to coach special teams and tight ends. Amey will be an “on-field” assistant, presumably with an emphasis on the defensive line.

Ragle, Dillingham and Amey won a state title together while on-staff at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale in 2011. Amey joined Ragle at the University of Arizona as a defensive analyst, and then eventually the defensive line coach. Amey, a former Sun Devil defensive tackle, was also the defensive coordinator at Marana High School when ASU quarterback Trenton Bourguet was a senior.

More importantly, Ragle is known for being a masterclass-recruiter, with strong Arizona ties, while at Arizona at Cal.

Dillingham will continue to build his staff in the coming days.

