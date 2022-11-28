ASU Football: Early reports link Idaho State’s Charlie Ragle, Vince Amey to Dillingham’s staff

TEMPE - Early reports from Chris Karpman of Sun Devil Source and ESPN’s Pete Thamel indicate that Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle and his defensive ends coach Vince Amey will join Kenny Dillingham’s staff at Arizona State.

BREAKING: Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle informed his team this morning that he has accepted a job coaching special teams and tight ends at Arizona State.



Ragle was head coach at Chaparral from 2007-11, where he won a state title with Kenny Dillingham on his 2011 staff. — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) November 28, 2022

Sources: Arizona State is hiring Idaho State defensive ends coach Vince Amey as an on-field defensive coach. He's a former assistant coach at Arizona and has extensive high school experience in the state of Arizona. He played defensive tackle at ASU from 1994-98. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 28, 2022

According to Karpman, Ragle informed his Idaho State team that he will leave for ASU to coach special teams and tight ends. Amey will be an “on-field” assistant, presumably with an emphasis on the defensive line.

Ragle, Dillingham and Amey won a state title together while on-staff at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale in 2011. Amey joined Ragle at the University of Arizona as a defensive analyst, and then eventually the defensive line coach. Amey, a former Sun Devil defensive tackle, was also the defensive coordinator at Marana High School when ASU quarterback Trenton Bourguet was a senior.

More importantly, Ragle is known for being a masterclass-recruiter, with strong Arizona ties, while at Arizona at Cal.

Dillingham will continue to build his staff in the coming days.