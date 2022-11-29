ASU Basketball: Bagley claims he is suspended in Twitter post, previous Tweet contradicts Hurley

TEMPE - Despite a strong 6-1 start to the season, all may not be what it seems to be in Tempe for Sun Devil hoops.

Arizona State men’s basketball has gotten off to a great start without star forward Marcus Bagley, who came to campus in 2020 as the third-highest recruit to ever commit to the Sun Devils. A little over two years later, it seems like Bagley isn’t happy about his role on the team following two injury-plagued seasons.

This past week, Bagley took to Twitter to provide fans and media an explanation as to why he hasn’t taken the court since ASU faced off with NAU on November 12th.

Before Bagley took to social media, head coach Bobby Hurley gave a clear explanation when asked about Bagley’s DNP status in the Grambling State matchup last week.

“I’ve had a good couple of games, and guys are playing well,” said Hurley. “I wasn’t going to disrupt anything tonight.”

The situation on its face seemed to be resolved following Bagley’s explanation. But once Bagley didn’t play in the matchup against Alcorn State on Sunday despite being fully dressed and going through team warmups, things started to spill over.

On Tuesday, Hurley made a scheduled appearance on the AZSports radio network, in which he stated that ASU’s stellar perimeter play was keeping Bagley from getting any minutes. Hurley also said that he would discuss Bagley’s handling of the situation publicly with Marcus in private.

Bobby Hurley says on @AZSports that ASU has a stacked perimeter, so there just aren't any minutes for Marcus Bagley right now.



He also said he'll speak with Marcus later today regarding the below tweets: pic.twitter.com/5SlFlaNaVY — Sarah Kezele (@SarahKezele) November 29, 2022

While what happened in that meeting has yet to be commented on by Hurley or confirmed from another source, Bagley went back to Twitter to give his thoughts.

I was just suspended for this tweet. For Admitting I made a mistake. https://t.co/9duxiXRO0N — Marcus Bagley (@bagleymarcus23) November 29, 2022

In a since-deleted Tweet, Bagley added:

“ATHLETES please please please make a well though through decision where you go to school. These people will tell you anything to build you up just to tear you down.”

With conference play kicking off this week and the Sun Devils on a four-game win streak, it will be interesting to see what role Marcus Bagley plays on the team, if any at all.