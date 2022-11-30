 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

ASU Volleyball: Transfer Portal tracker

A lot of movement upon season’s end

By Matthew_Venezia
/ new
Zac BonDurant

ASU Volleyball’s (13-19) season came to an end last weekend, and many players are already deciding to move on. As inbound transfers and new recruits are announced, this post will be updated.

Leaving the program

Ella Snyder - setter

Claudia Stahlke - middle blocker

Allie Gray - setter

Andi Kreiling - middle blocker

Leah Miller - outside hitter

Geli Cyr - outside hitter

Annika Larson-Nummer - libero

More From House of Sparky

Loading comments...