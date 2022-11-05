 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

ASU Football: Game Thread vs No. 12 UCLA

Follow along in the comments

By Kevin Redfern
/ new
Zac BonDurant, House of Sparky

Stay tuned on this page for game updates and analysis from Arizona State against No. 12 UCLA. We encourage you to post your thoughts in the comment section while you watch Saturday’s contest. Your comments can be questions, concerns excitement, GIFs, or just general thoughts about Arizona State or UCLA. Please keep it civil, folks.

Where: Sun Devil Stadium, Tempe, Ariz.

Watch: 7:30 pm (AZ time) on Fox Sports 1.

Listen: 98.7 FM

Storylines to watch against UCLA

UCLA Players to Watch

Week two of the Aguano-offense project, notes from practice leading up to UCLA

More From House of Sparky

Loading comments...