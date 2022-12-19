ASU Football: Ex-Notre Dame QB Drew Pyne transferring to ASU

Former Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne is transferring to Arizona State, he announced in a tweet Monday.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Pyne visited Tempe over the weekend and clicked with coach Kenny Dillingham. He also noted how Dillingham’s role in developing Bo Nix at Oregon played a role in his decision as well.

Pyne went 8-2 in 10 starts at Notre Dame last season, taking over the lead role after Tyler Buchner was injured in a 26-21 upset loss at home to Marshall that dropped the Fighting Irish to 0-2.

Pyne threw for 2,021 yards and 22 touchdowns while throwing just six interceptions, leading Notre Dame back into the top 25.

Drew Pyne to Lorenzo Styles for SIX. @NDFootball takes the lead against the Heels ‼️pic.twitter.com/EM2i4AIyCr — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 24, 2022

He threw three or more touchdown passes four times and never threw more than one interception in a game.

Thamel reported that ASU was impressed with Pyne’s efficiency in a pro-style offense, one that featured just one pass-catcher topping 350 yards through the air. Tight end Michael Mayer finished with 809 yards and nine touchdowns on 67 catches.

With three years of eligibility remaining, Pyne can potentially serve as a stabilizing force for a program coming out of upheaval and a 3-9 season.

With Elijhah Badger, Giovanni Sanders and Jalin Conyers returning to Tempe next season, the starting quarterback will have his fair share of weapons to work with, in addition to Dillingham’s scheme.

