ASU Football: Class of 2023 recruits who signed on Early-Signing Day

Some surprises, for better or worse

By Kevin Redfern
NCAA Football: Boston College at Notre Dame Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State welcomed over 20 new players to the Sun Devil team on Wednesday’s Early-Signing Day for the 2023 class. Some had previously committed to ASU, others had established intentions previously to play at other schools. One high-profile recruit, quarterback Israel Carter, did not sign his letter of intent.

Below are the players who put pen-to-paper Wednesday with updates coming as they are announced.

Josiah Cox / Safety / San Diego, California

Rating: Three Star

Commitment Date: 12/21/2022

Status: Signed

Cox, a First-Team-All-CIF defensive back narrowed his top-five down to ASU, Fresno State, Oregon State, San Diego State and Washington State before picking the Sun Devils.

Melquan Stovall / Wide Receiver / Gardena, California / Colorado State

Rating: Three Star

Commitment Date: 12/15/2022

Status: Signed

Stovall, a 5-foot-9, 180-pound receiver, combined for 1,170 yards and a touchdown on 121 receptions in four seasons at Nevada and Colorado State.

Elijah O’Neal / Linebacker / Oroville, California / Butte College

Rating: Three Star

Commitment Date: 12/18/2022

Status: Signed

At Butte, the 6-foot-4, 245-pound O’Neal combined for 20 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Drew Pyne / Quarterback / New Canaan, Connecticut / Notre Dame

Rating: Four Star

Commitment Date: 12/19/2022

Status: Signed

Jacob Conover / Quarterback / Chandler, Arizona (Chandler) / BYU

Rating: Four Star

Commitment Date: 12/7/2022

Status: Signed

Ben Coleman / Offensive Lineman / Temecula, California / Cal

Rating: Three Star

Commitment Date: 12/18/2022

Status: Signed

Coleman will be a prime candidate to fill LaDarius Henderson’s spot on the offensive-line, as Coleman has started 16 of his 22 collegiate games at left guard.

Sam Benjamin / Defensive Tackle / Marana, Arizona (Ironwood Ridge) / Idaho State

Rating: N/A

Commitment Date: 12/21/2022

Status: Signed

In 2022, Benjamin recorded six total tackles and a pass deflection at Idaho State under Charlie Ragle and Vince Amey.

Shawn Russ / Safety / Fort Meyers, Florida

Rating: Three Stars

Commitment Date: 12/21/2022

Status: Signed

Russ was previously committed to Florida before flipping on Wednesday.

Josh Carlson / Punter / Gilbert, Arizona (Gilbert) / New Mexico State

Rating: N/A

Commitment Date: 12/7/2022

Status: Signed

Korbin Hendrix / Wide Receiver / McKinney, Texas

Rating: Three Stars

Commitment Date: 11/13/2022

Status: Signed

Korbin Hendrix’s offer remained steady throughout the coaching change, and he signed his letter of intent on Wednesday. Hendrix, who also competes in track and field, recorded over 700 yards receiving in each of the last two seasons in high school. The 6-foot-2-inch, 180-pound three-star receiver chose ASU over other offers from Minnesota, New Mexico State and Stephen F. Austin

Tristan Monday / Linebacker / Scottsdale, Arizona (Saguaro) / Wisconsin

Rating: Three Stars

Commitment Date: 12/5/2022

Status: Signed

Kaleb Black / Wide Receiver / Spring, Texas

Rating: Three Stars

Commitment Date: 12/21/2022

Status: Signed

The 5-foot-9 receiver from Texas is known for his quickness and agility, and received heavy praise on Twitter following his signing.

Ashley Williams Jr. / EDGE / Zachary, Louisiana

Rating: Three Stars (247Sports) / Four Stars (Rivals)

Commitment Date: 12/21/2022

Status: Signed

Williams previously de-committed from Auburn, and had interest from Nebraska, Minnesota and Georgia Tech. He stands at 6-foot-5, 225 pounds.

Landen Thomas / Defensive Tackle / Zachary, Louisiana

Rating: Three Stars

Commitment Date: 12/19/2022

Status: Signed

Thomas and Ashley Williams Jr. were teammates in high school, playing together on the defensive line.

Lenox Lawson / Safety / Mesa, Arizona

Rating: Three Stars

Commitment Date: 12/21/2022

Status: Signed

Lawson, a three-star athlete from Red Mountain High School, visited Tempe on Sunday. The 5-foot-11, 175 pound prospect was also recruited elsewhere as a wide receiver,

Montana Warren / Safety / Henderson, Texas

Rating: Three Stars

Commitment Date: 12/18/2022

Status: Signed

Kyle Scott / Offensive Tackle / Lake Elsinore, California / Riverside CC

Rating: Three Stars

Commitment Date: 12/18/2022

Status: Signed

Maxwell Iheanachor / Offensive Tackle / Los Angeles, California / East LA College

Rating: Three Stars

Commitment Date: 12/20/2022

Status: Signed

Iheanachor was another player who visited last week and signed Wednesday. The juco product is currently listed as the No. 2 offensive-line prospect in California by the 247Sports Composite.

Keontez Bradley / Cornerback / Mansfield, Ohio

Rating: Three Stars

Commitment Date: 12/18/2022

Status: Signed

Bradley was previously committed to Kent State before opening his recruitment in December. A week later, he announced his intentions to come to ASU.

Sirri Kandiyeli / Offensive Lineman (interior) / Mesa, Arizona

Rating: Three Stars

Commitment Date: 12/2/2022

Status: Signed

Keith Abney / Athlete / Waxahachie, Texas

Rating: Three Stars

Commitment Date: 12/21/2022

Status: Signed

Abney, a three-star athlete, was previously committed to Utah State before visiting Tempe last week. On Signing Day, he flipped, and is expected to play defense at ASU.

Cullen Fite / Defensive tackle / Tatum, Texas

Rating: Three Stars

Commitment Date: 12/12/2022

Status: Signed

*****

Players who verbally committed but are yet to sign

  • Kyson Brown - Running Back - Lancaster, Texas
  • Chase Davis - Safety - Little Elm, Texas
  • Israel Carter - Quarterback - Corona, California
  • Krew Jackson - Linebacker/Safety - Freshman (Kansas State)
  • Slater Zellers - Long Snapper - Senior (Cal)
  • DeCarlos Brooks - Running Back - Junior (Cal)
  • Tate Romney - Linebacker - Freshman (BYU)
  • Jake Smith - Wide Receiver - Junior (Texas / USC)
  • Cameron Skattebo - Running Back - Sophomore (Sacramento State)
  • Prince Dorbah - EDGE - Sophomore (Texas)
  • Travion Brown - EDGE - Junior (Washington State)

More From House of Sparky

