ASU Football: Class of 2023 recruits who signed on Early-Signing Day

Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State welcomed over 20 new players to the Sun Devil team on Wednesday’s Early-Signing Day for the 2023 class. Some had previously committed to ASU, others had established intentions previously to play at other schools. One high-profile recruit, quarterback Israel Carter, did not sign his letter of intent.

Below are the players who put pen-to-paper Wednesday with updates coming as they are announced.

Josiah Cox / Safety / San Diego, California

Rating: Three Star

Commitment Date: 12/21/2022

Status: Signed

Cox, a First-Team-All-CIF defensive back narrowed his top-five down to ASU, Fresno State, Oregon State, San Diego State and Washington State before picking the Sun Devils.

Friday was one of the funnest games I’ve ever played in, me and my brothers have had a blast all year ! pic.twitter.com/RiDa3JMi0U — Cox Josiah (@JosiahLCox) December 4, 2022

Melquan Stovall / Wide Receiver / Gardena, California / Colorado State

Rating: Three Star

Commitment Date: 12/15/2022

Status: Signed

Stovall, a 5-foot-9, 180-pound receiver, combined for 1,170 yards and a touchdown on 121 receptions in four seasons at Nevada and Colorado State.

Elijah O’Neal / Linebacker / Oroville, California / Butte College

Rating: Three Star

Commitment Date: 12/18/2022

Status: Signed

At Butte, the 6-foot-4, 245-pound O’Neal combined for 20 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.

Drew Pyne / Quarterback / New Canaan, Connecticut / Notre Dame

Rating: Four Star

Commitment Date: 12/19/2022

Status: Signed

Drew Pyne’s pocket movement



And Michael Mayer’s officially Notre Dame’s all-time leader in yards from a TE. pic.twitter.com/ThD2P9qDlm — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 29, 2022

Jacob Conover / Quarterback / Chandler, Arizona (Chandler) / BYU

Rating: Four Star

Commitment Date: 12/7/2022

Status: Signed

Ben Coleman / Offensive Lineman / Temecula, California / Cal

Rating: Three Star

Commitment Date: 12/18/2022

Status: Signed

Coleman will be a prime candidate to fill LaDarius Henderson’s spot on the offensive-line, as Coleman has started 16 of his 22 collegiate games at left guard.

Sam Benjamin / Defensive Tackle / Marana, Arizona (Ironwood Ridge) / Idaho State

Rating: N/A

Commitment Date: 12/21/2022

Status: Signed

In 2022, Benjamin recorded six total tackles and a pass deflection at Idaho State under Charlie Ragle and Vince Amey.

Shawn Russ / Safety / Fort Meyers, Florida

Rating: Three Stars

Commitment Date: 12/21/2022

Status: Signed

Russ was previously committed to Florida before flipping on Wednesday.

Josh Carlson / Punter / Gilbert, Arizona (Gilbert) / New Mexico State

Rating: N/A

Commitment Date: 12/7/2022

Status: Signed

Korbin Hendrix / Wide Receiver / McKinney, Texas

Rating: Three Stars

Commitment Date: 11/13/2022

Status: Signed

Korbin Hendrix’s offer remained steady throughout the coaching change, and he signed his letter of intent on Wednesday. Hendrix, who also competes in track and field, recorded over 700 yards receiving in each of the last two seasons in high school. The 6-foot-2-inch, 180-pound three-star receiver chose ASU over other offers from Minnesota, New Mexico State and Stephen F. Austin

McKinney North 21, Frisco Memorial 7 @ 1:01/1Q



Backed into 3rd and 15, Colin Hitchcock finds Korbin Hendrix over the middle and the WR outruns the Memorial defense the rest of the way. 54yd TD followed by a 2pt conversion. pic.twitter.com/4UDH7feiO2 — Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) September 9, 2022

Tristan Monday / Linebacker / Scottsdale, Arizona (Saguaro) / Wisconsin

Rating: Three Stars

Commitment Date: 12/5/2022

Status: Signed

Kaleb Black / Wide Receiver / Spring, Texas

Rating: Three Stars

Commitment Date: 12/21/2022

Status: Signed

The 5-foot-9 receiver from Texas is known for his quickness and agility, and received heavy praise on Twitter following his signing.

Ashley Williams Jr. / EDGE / Zachary, Louisiana

Rating: Three Stars (247Sports) / Four Stars (Rivals)

Commitment Date: 12/21/2022

Status: Signed

Williams previously de-committed from Auburn, and had interest from Nebraska, Minnesota and Georgia Tech. He stands at 6-foot-5, 225 pounds.

Created a new @Rivals profile for 2023 Zachary (La.) EDGE defender Ashley Williams Jr. 6-6 and 210+ lbs, Williams set the edge in the run game + forced some pressures against a great St. Aug OL. He’s one to watch@AshleyLWilliam4 @_ZHSFootball



Profile: https://t.co/VCbRmHc6bE pic.twitter.com/htia6xPOHl — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) September 19, 2021

Landen Thomas / Defensive Tackle / Zachary, Louisiana

Rating: Three Stars

Commitment Date: 12/19/2022

Status: Signed

Thomas and Ashley Williams Jr. were teammates in high school, playing together on the defensive line.

Lenox Lawson / Safety / Mesa, Arizona

Rating: Three Stars

Commitment Date: 12/21/2022

Status: Signed

Lawson, a three-star athlete from Red Mountain High School, visited Tempe on Sunday. The 5-foot-11, 175 pound prospect was also recruited elsewhere as a wide receiver,

Montana Warren / Safety / Henderson, Texas

Rating: Three Stars

Commitment Date: 12/18/2022

Status: Signed

Kyle Scott / Offensive Tackle / Lake Elsinore, California / Riverside CC

Rating: Three Stars

Commitment Date: 12/18/2022

Status: Signed

Maxwell Iheanachor / Offensive Tackle / Los Angeles, California / East LA College

Rating: Three Stars

Commitment Date: 12/20/2022

Status: Signed

Iheanachor was another player who visited last week and signed Wednesday. The juco product is currently listed as the No. 2 offensive-line prospect in California by the 247Sports Composite.

Keontez Bradley / Cornerback / Mansfield, Ohio

Rating: Three Stars

Commitment Date: 12/18/2022

Status: Signed

Bradley was previously committed to Kent State before opening his recruitment in December. A week later, he announced his intentions to come to ASU.

Last game highlights

Second half sat due to a concussion/blindside block pic.twitter.com/dO2GdLaMWr — Keontez Bradley ☆ ☆ ☆ (@bradley_keontez) November 28, 2022

Sirri Kandiyeli / Offensive Lineman (interior) / Mesa, Arizona

Rating: Three Stars

Commitment Date: 12/2/2022

Status: Signed

Work never stops! Feels good to be liftin again. pic.twitter.com/tubEpQNKuF — Sirri Kandiyeli (@SKandiyeli) December 15, 2022

Keith Abney / Athlete / Waxahachie, Texas

Rating: Three Stars

Commitment Date: 12/21/2022

Status: Signed

Abney, a three-star athlete, was previously committed to Utah State before visiting Tempe last week. On Signing Day, he flipped, and is expected to play defense at ASU.

Cullen Fite / Defensive tackle / Tatum, Texas

Rating: Three Stars

Commitment Date: 12/12/2022

Status: Signed

*****

Players who verbally committed but are yet to sign

Kyson Brown - Running Back - Lancaster, Texas

Chase Davis - Safety - Little Elm, Texas

Israel Carter - Quarterback - Corona, California

Krew Jackson - Linebacker/Safety - Freshman (Kansas State)

Slater Zellers - Long Snapper - Senior (Cal)

DeCarlos Brooks - Running Back - Junior (Cal)

Tate Romney - Linebacker - Freshman (BYU)

Jake Smith - Wide Receiver - Junior (Texas / USC)

Cameron Skattebo - Running Back - Sophomore (Sacramento State)

Prince Dorbah - EDGE - Sophomore (Texas)

Travion Brown - EDGE - Junior (Washington State)