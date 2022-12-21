ASU Football: Class of 2023 recruits who signed on Early-Signing Day

Kenny Dillingham and Arizona State welcomed over 20 new players to the Sun Devil team on Wednesday’s Early-Signing Day for the 2023 class. Some had previously committed to ASU, others had established intentions previously to play at other schools. One high-profile recruit, quarterback Israel Carter, did not sign his letter of intent.
Below are the players who put pen-to-paper Wednesday with updates coming as they are announced.
Josiah Cox / Safety / San Diego, California
Rating: Three Star
Commitment Date: 12/21/2022
Status: Signed
Cox, a First-Team-All-CIF defensive back narrowed his top-five down to ASU, Fresno State, Oregon State, San Diego State and Washington State before picking the Sun Devils.
Friday was one of the funnest games I’ve ever played in, me and my brothers have had a blast all year ! pic.twitter.com/RiDa3JMi0U— Cox Josiah (@JosiahLCox) December 4, 2022
Melquan Stovall / Wide Receiver / Gardena, California / Colorado State
Rating: Three Star
Commitment Date: 12/15/2022
Status: Signed
Stovall, a 5-foot-9, 180-pound receiver, combined for 1,170 yards and a touchdown on 121 receptions in four seasons at Nevada and Colorado State.
#LLK #ForeverThankful pic.twitter.com/ihz5Kd9cv0— Melquan Stovall (@Melquan_1) March 9, 2022
Elijah O’Neal / Linebacker / Oroville, California / Butte College
Rating: Three Star
Commitment Date: 12/18/2022
Status: Signed
At Butte, the 6-foot-4, 245-pound O’Neal combined for 20 total tackles and 1.5 sacks.
Drew Pyne / Quarterback / New Canaan, Connecticut / Notre Dame
Rating: Four Star
Commitment Date: 12/19/2022
Status: Signed
Drew Pyne’s pocket movement— Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 29, 2022
And Michael Mayer’s officially Notre Dame’s all-time leader in yards from a TE. pic.twitter.com/ThD2P9qDlm
Jacob Conover / Quarterback / Chandler, Arizona (Chandler) / BYU
Rating: Four Star
Commitment Date: 12/7/2022
Status: Signed
Ben Coleman / Offensive Lineman / Temecula, California / Cal
Rating: Three Star
Commitment Date: 12/18/2022
Status: Signed
Coleman will be a prime candidate to fill LaDarius Henderson’s spot on the offensive-line, as Coleman has started 16 of his 22 collegiate games at left guard.
Sam Benjamin / Defensive Tackle / Marana, Arizona (Ironwood Ridge) / Idaho State
Rating: N/A
Commitment Date: 12/21/2022
Status: Signed
In 2022, Benjamin recorded six total tackles and a pass deflection at Idaho State under Charlie Ragle and Vince Amey.
Shawn Russ / Safety / Fort Meyers, Florida
Rating: Three Stars
Commitment Date: 12/21/2022
Status: Signed
Russ was previously committed to Florida before flipping on Wednesday.
Josh Carlson / Punter / Gilbert, Arizona (Gilbert) / New Mexico State
Rating: N/A
Commitment Date: 12/7/2022
Status: Signed
Korbin Hendrix / Wide Receiver / McKinney, Texas
Rating: Three Stars
Commitment Date: 11/13/2022
Status: Signed
Korbin Hendrix’s offer remained steady throughout the coaching change, and he signed his letter of intent on Wednesday. Hendrix, who also competes in track and field, recorded over 700 yards receiving in each of the last two seasons in high school. The 6-foot-2-inch, 180-pound three-star receiver chose ASU over other offers from Minnesota, New Mexico State and Stephen F. Austin
McKinney North 21, Frisco Memorial 7 @ 1:01/1Q— Matt Welch (@MWelchSLM) September 9, 2022
Backed into 3rd and 15, Colin Hitchcock finds Korbin Hendrix over the middle and the WR outruns the Memorial defense the rest of the way. 54yd TD followed by a 2pt conversion. pic.twitter.com/4UDH7feiO2
Tristan Monday / Linebacker / Scottsdale, Arizona (Saguaro) / Wisconsin
Rating: Three Stars
Commitment Date: 12/5/2022
Status: Signed
Kaleb Black / Wide Receiver / Spring, Texas
Rating: Three Stars
Commitment Date: 12/21/2022
Status: Signed
The 5-foot-9 receiver from Texas is known for his quickness and agility, and received heavy praise on Twitter following his signing.
7-0, KO! Scheerhorn to Kaleb Black for the 1st score of the year! @Jae7Kaleb @KLEINOAKFB @joeagleason @vypehouston @KleinOak pic.twitter.com/OXEJ82aLPK— Thomas Hensley (@thomashensley) August 27, 2022
Ashley Williams Jr. / EDGE / Zachary, Louisiana
Rating: Three Stars (247Sports) / Four Stars (Rivals)
Commitment Date: 12/21/2022
Status: Signed
Williams previously de-committed from Auburn, and had interest from Nebraska, Minnesota and Georgia Tech. He stands at 6-foot-5, 225 pounds.
Created a new @Rivals profile for 2023 Zachary (La.) EDGE defender Ashley Williams Jr. 6-6 and 210+ lbs, Williams set the edge in the run game + forced some pressures against a great St. Aug OL. He’s one to watch@AshleyLWilliam4 @_ZHSFootball— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) September 19, 2021
Profile: https://t.co/VCbRmHc6bE pic.twitter.com/htia6xPOHl
Landen Thomas / Defensive Tackle / Zachary, Louisiana
Rating: Three Stars
Commitment Date: 12/19/2022
Status: Signed
Thomas and Ashley Williams Jr. were teammates in high school, playing together on the defensive line.
Lenox Lawson / Safety / Mesa, Arizona
Rating: Three Stars
Commitment Date: 12/21/2022
Status: Signed
Lawson, a three-star athlete from Red Mountain High School, visited Tempe on Sunday. The 5-foot-11, 175 pound prospect was also recruited elsewhere as a wide receiver,
Montana Warren / Safety / Henderson, Texas
Rating: Three Stars
Commitment Date: 12/18/2022
Status: Signed
Kyle Scott / Offensive Tackle / Lake Elsinore, California / Riverside CC
Rating: Three Stars
Commitment Date: 12/18/2022
Status: Signed
Maxwell Iheanachor / Offensive Tackle / Los Angeles, California / East LA College
Rating: Three Stars
Commitment Date: 12/20/2022
Status: Signed
Iheanachor was another player who visited last week and signed Wednesday. The juco product is currently listed as the No. 2 offensive-line prospect in California by the 247Sports Composite.
Keontez Bradley / Cornerback / Mansfield, Ohio
Rating: Three Stars
Commitment Date: 12/18/2022
Status: Signed
Bradley was previously committed to Kent State before opening his recruitment in December. A week later, he announced his intentions to come to ASU.
Last game highlights— Keontez Bradley ☆ ☆ ☆ (@bradley_keontez) November 28, 2022
Second half sat due to a concussion/blindside block pic.twitter.com/dO2GdLaMWr
Sirri Kandiyeli / Offensive Lineman (interior) / Mesa, Arizona
Rating: Three Stars
Commitment Date: 12/2/2022
Status: Signed
Work never stops! Feels good to be liftin again. pic.twitter.com/tubEpQNKuF— Sirri Kandiyeli (@SKandiyeli) December 15, 2022
Keith Abney / Athlete / Waxahachie, Texas
Rating: Three Stars
Commitment Date: 12/21/2022
Status: Signed
Abney, a three-star athlete, was previously committed to Utah State before visiting Tempe last week. On Signing Day, he flipped, and is expected to play defense at ASU.
Cullen Fite / Defensive tackle / Tatum, Texas
Rating: Three Stars
Commitment Date: 12/12/2022
Status: Signed
*****
Players who verbally committed but are yet to sign
- Kyson Brown - Running Back - Lancaster, Texas
- Chase Davis - Safety - Little Elm, Texas
- Israel Carter - Quarterback - Corona, California
- Krew Jackson - Linebacker/Safety - Freshman (Kansas State)
- Slater Zellers - Long Snapper - Senior (Cal)
- DeCarlos Brooks - Running Back - Junior (Cal)
- Tate Romney - Linebacker - Freshman (BYU)
- Jake Smith - Wide Receiver - Junior (Texas / USC)
- Cameron Skattebo - Running Back - Sophomore (Sacramento State)
- Prince Dorbah - EDGE - Sophomore (Texas)
- Travion Brown - EDGE - Junior (Washington State)
FWIW, while D1 transfers can sign scholarship paperwork and announce their transfer destination, they aren't obligated to a college until they actually attend a class at their new school. It isn't like NLIs signed by HS or junior college prospects.— Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) December 21, 2022
