ASU Football: Postseason Transfer Portal tracker

Players are slowly starting to trickle into the transfer portal in all corners of the FBS, and ASU is no exception. Below are the following players who have announced they are entering the transfer portal post-season and leaving ASU.

Outbound transfers

Daniyel Ngata - running back - sophomore

Let’s be honest, Ngata never received a true opportunity to shine as the lead-back in Tempe, and he probably can get that chance at another power-five school.

In three seasons as a Sun Devil, Ngata tallied 689 yards-rushing on 5.1 yards per-carry and six touchdowns. His freshman year in 2020 saw the emergence of transfers Rachaad White and Chip Trayanum, to which Ngata took the back seat in the rotation. That dynamic remained the same in 2021. This season, the running game was centered around Wyoming-transfer Xazavian Valladay.

He just never got over the hump on the two-deep like he was expected to. Ngata’s departure shouldn’t surprise the majority. Ngata’s name is yet to officially enter the portal, but it was quietly reported Thursday, and he has removed ASU-related content from his social media.

Anthonie Cooper - defensive end - junior

Anthonie Cooper leaving for the transfer portal was a little more surprising. Cooper, a Glendale-native, showed flashes of bright spots amid an ever-struggling front-seven in 2022. This past season, he was tied for the team lead in sacks with 2.5, a slight step-down from his 3.5 sacks last season.

The former three-star should get power-five opportunities.

Paul Tyson - quarterback - graduate transfer

Tyson, who transferred to ASU in the spring, is allowed to use another penalty-free transfer because he is classified as a graduate student. He battled for the presumed starting quarterback job in the spring, but that competition between Tyson and Trenton Bourguet was upended by the summer-arrival of Emory Jones.

Tyson never played a snap for the Sun Devils.

Inbound transfers

TBD