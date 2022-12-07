ASU Basketball: Sun Devils nearly double SMU total in second half, handle Mustangs 75-57 on the road

Game-by-game, Arizona State basketball (9-1, 2-0 Pac-12) becomes more difficult to criticize.

The Sun Devils extended their winning streak to seven games with a 75-57 win over SMU (3-6) in Texas on Wednesday night.

ASU struggled early (12-for-35 in the first half), similar to other games this season, but the spark was lit near the end of the first half, and the flame never died. At one point, the Sun Devils went on a 15-0 that extended into the second half.

In the previous two games, D.J. Horne shot a rough 6-for-20 from the field. On Wednesday, Horne revived himself. His 22 points on 6-of-10 shooting led all Sun Devils in scoring. He also added seven rebounds.

Offensively, ASU was sharp, turning the ball over just nine times, and shooting at a 41.7% rate behind the three-point line. In the second half, the Sun Devils outscored SMU 47-24.

ASU faces its toughest test since Michigan when it crosses paths with No. 21 Creighton (6-3) on Monday in Las Vegas.