 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

ASU Football: Local prospect Javen Jacobs commits to ASU

New, 5 comments

Local gem

By Talia Massi
Richard Martinez/ House of Sparky

Javen Jacobs from Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Arizona committed to ASU on Tuesday, he announced via twitter.

The 5-foot-10 185-pound wide receiver is listed as a three-star prospect, according to 24/7 Sports.

He was also recruited by Yale, NAU, Air Force, Colorado, Arizona, amongst others.

Jacobs finished this past season with a total of 60 receptions for 920 yards, 342 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns according to Max Preps.

Jacobs was also a part of Saguaro’s first Open Division state championship win this past season. He had two scores which contributed to the 20-15 win against Chandler High School.

Arizona State has a variety of players from Saguaro High School like the Soelle brothers. Jacobs will be another addition to the Sun Devils from the Saguaro football dynasty.

More From House of Sparky

Loading comments...