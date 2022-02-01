ASU Football: Local prospect Javen Jacobs commits to ASU

Javen Jacobs from Saguaro High School in Scottsdale, Arizona committed to ASU on Tuesday, he announced via twitter.

The 5-foot-10 185-pound wide receiver is listed as a three-star prospect, according to 24/7 Sports.

He was also recruited by Yale, NAU, Air Force, Colorado, Arizona, amongst others.

Jacobs finished this past season with a total of 60 receptions for 920 yards, 342 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns according to Max Preps.

Jacobs was also a part of Saguaro’s first Open Division state championship win this past season. He had two scores which contributed to the 20-15 win against Chandler High School.

Arizona State has a variety of players from Saguaro High School like the Soelle brothers. Jacobs will be another addition to the Sun Devils from the Saguaro football dynasty.