ASU Football: Quarterback Jayden Daniels enters transfer portal

Sun Devil starting quarterback Jayden Daniels entered the transfer portal Thursday, per multiple reports.

Arizona State QB Jayden Daniels intends to transfer, a source tells the @TheAthleticCFB.



He has not officially entered the portal as of Thursday morning but should be coming soon.@SunDevilSource first reported. — Doug Haller (@DougHaller) February 17, 2022

The junior from San Bernardino, CA, came from Cajon High School, and was a four-star prospect and the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback prospect in the country, according to 24/7 Sports.

But for his time at ASU, Daniels has had a bit of a rocky career.

During his first year, fans saw a lot of potential. He had a 60.7% completion rate, throwing for 2,943 yards and 17 touchdowns with only two interceptions.

Daniels was the Pac-12 Honorable Mention Freshman Offensive Player of the Year and the FWAA Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Semifinalist.

He was the first true freshman quarterback in program history to start the first game of the season, which the team won against Kent State.

The hope was that his progression over four years would be nothing short of amazing.

But his 2021 campaign paled in comparison to his freshman season, recording only 2,380 yards, 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The season was filled with many disappointing losses, but the team still managed an 8-5 record. They finished 3rd in the Pac-12 south.

However, fans were under the impression that J5 would be returning for his senior season in 2022 based on a tweet he posted in December after rumors of former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler possibly transferring to ASU.

Blessed to see another year! pic.twitter.com/qldZdQXfHm — Jayden Daniels (@JayD__5) December 18, 2021

But clearly, something changed, and Daniels has decided to move on.

Daniels is yet another player to enter the transfer portal this off-season after some massive changes across the college football landscape.

He joins DeaMonte Trayanum, Johnny Wilson, and more who decided to move on from the Sun Devil program.

Sophomore and local product Trenton Bourguet and three-star Alabama transfer Paul Tyson are in the running for the starting job.