ASU Basketball: Devils defeat the Utes in a tight matchup

Arizona State (12-16, 8-10 Pac-12) defeated Utah (11-18, 4-15 Pac-12) in a toe-to-toe matchup 63-61.

The win was made possible by Marreon Jackson who scored the game winning point with 6.2 seconds left.

But the player who had the best performance was Jay Heath. He was the leading scorer with 20 points, three rebounds and one assist.

Arizona State led by as many as 14 in the second half, but Utah climbed back to tie it before Jackson sealed it with the game-winner.

For what has been a rough season for ASU, this win is exactly what the Devils needed heading into March.

ASU shot 49.1 percent from the field and really looked like a cohesive unit.

The Devils earned a road sweep with also a win over Colorado.

ASU defeated Colorado 82-65. The Devils led by as many as 26 points against CU, with Jay Heath being the leading scorer yet again at 18 points.

This game was the last road trip for the Sun Devils before heading to the Pac-12 tournament.

Since the triple-overtime win over then-No.3 UCLA, ASU is now 6-3 heading into their last home-stand.

This secures a month-long record over .500 for the first time since December (3-2).

Next Up: The Sun Devils will take on Cal at home on Thursday at 6 p.m. MST at Desert Financial Arena. After Cal, the Devils have one more game before the Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas, NV.