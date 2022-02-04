ASU Women’s Basketball: Loville’s 33 points lead Sun Devils past Oregon State

What was Arizona State’s (10-8, 2-3 Pac-12) offensive plan on Friday? A whole lot of Jade Loville. The Boise State transfer scored 33 points in the team’s 67-57 win over Oregon State (11-6, 4-3).

Loville kept the it tight for the Sun Devils, but her teammates helped close out the victory. The Beavers actually had two-point lead with 3:09 left in the game. Then came the 12-0 run from Arizona State to secure the win.

Loville had the go-ahead basket to give Arizona State its final lead of the night. Taya Hanson made six consecutive free throws for part of her 17 points. Outside of those two, there was little offensive production. The Sun Devils made 21 field goals, 12 of those came from Loville.

Regardless, Arizona State notched its first win since Jan. 21 and gain a bit of momentum before three straight ranked contests against Oregon and Arizona (twice).