ASU Football: Sun Devils land former three-star Hawaii safety Khoury Bethley from transfer portal

The TIllman/strong safety position just got a lot more interesting.

Former three-star Hawaii recruit Khoury Bethley announced his commitment to ASU on his Twitter page Saturday. Bethley started every single game for the Rainbow Warriors in his four year career in Honolulu.

While he was recruited as a running back, he transitioned to defense where he primarily started at safety, with some reps at linebacker as well. In four years, he recorded seven interceptions, seven sacks, and three forced fumbles. Five of those interceptions came in 2021. Bethley also finished in the top-five on the team for tackles each of the last three seasons. In 2020, he led the team with nine tackles for loss.

Given his experience, Bethley will have a real shot to compete with Kejuan Markham for the Tillman position, as the defensive back room continues to grow.

He is the second defensive back transfer to commit to ASU this signing period, but former Samford free safety Chris Edmonds was not announced on the official ASU signing day roster Wednesday after committing last week. If Edmonds were to decommit, he would be the second safety to announce his intentions to join the program before backing out, joining the former Illinois safety Derrick Smith.

Part of the holdup may revolve around former defensive coordinator and associate head coach Antonio Pierce resigning due to his role with the Sun Devils’ alleged recruiting violations. Herm Edwards has not hired a new defensive coordinator. Former Missouri assistant coach in charge of the secondary Aaron Fletcher was brought in to replace Donnie Henderson as defensive backs coach.

Bethley is one of over a dozen former Hawaii players that entered the transfer portal following the alleged abusive behavior from former football coach Todd Graham. Graham, the former Arizona State head coach, resigned three weeks ago.