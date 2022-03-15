ASU Softball: Sun Devils stay red hot with 9-1 run-rule victory over Marist

It has been a disappointing year for most teams under the Sun Devil Athletics umbrella, but Arizona State softball is turning into the golden child of a dysfunctional family. The Sun Devils faced off against Marist College on Tuesday night for their last non-conference game of the season after a clean sweep in the Sun Devil Classic.

They looked to keep their win streak alive, and they did just that.

Arizona State captured their fourth run-rule victory in their last 6 games defeating the Red Foxes 9-1.

The offense sparked early with four runs in the bottom of the first. Sophomore Emily Cazares and senior Jazmyn Rollin lead the charge with back-to-back home runs.

Marissa Schuld took the start in the circle earning her ninth win of the season. Schuld allowed only four hits, striking out 10 batters.

In the box for the Sun Devils energy stayed hot, as runs crossed the plate in three of the four chances they had. Alynah Torres barreled up a ball for a 2-run home run in the bottom of the second which brought the Sun Devils to a 6-0 lead.

Farrington Stadium was fully charged with fans enjoying the perfect sync of the Sun Devils' offense and defense through the first two innings.

Cazares and Rollin stayed on a roll hitting back-to-back singles to get the bottom of the third started. Senior Halle Harger joined the party with a single herself loading the bases for Savannah Price. Price let wasted no time and shot a double to left field on the first pitch of her at bate clearing the bases.

The Sun Devils' last non-conference game went the best way possible extending their win streak to eight heading into their first Pac-12 series this weekend against Oregon St. However, this also could cause a challenge for some teams to stay focused on the game ahead but the Sun Devils have a plan.

“We are just going to keep it simple, doing what we are doing and keeping the energy high,” said Schuld. “When we look ahead we play well.”

The team credits their success to their high energy and aggressiveness and feels that they have worked hard to deserve their 19-5 record.

“Going into Pac play we just need to stay aggressive and keep seeing good pitches every at-bat,” said Senior shortstop Yannira Acuña.

Arizona State plans to take their energy and strong mindset into Pac-12 play. The three-game series against Oregon State will start Friday, March 18 at 6 PM MST, at Farrington stadium.