ASU Basketball: Jalen Graham reportedly enters transfer portal

One of the faces of Bobby Hurley’s ASU basketball program over the past season will finish his college basketball career elsewhere. ASU junior forward and Phoenix native Jalen Graham has entered the transfer portal, according to @VerbalCommits on Twitter.

Arizona State F Jalen Graham has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/w4o78TVwsS — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 18, 2022

Graham, who prepped at nearby Mountain Pointe High School in Phoenix, played three seasons for his hometown team—and started the majority of his games in the final two of those. This past year, Graham averaged 9.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game over 29 appearances and 22 starts with the Sun Devils.

The second-team All-Pac-12 forward is expected to make an immediate impact wherever he lands. With the NCAA tournament still in play, Graham is one of the premier forwards in the portal and could attract attention from top-tier programs.

He joins freshmen Demari Williams and Will Felton as the three Sun Devils to enter the portal following the end of the regular season. Williams and Felton both took redshirt years in 2021 and did not play.