ASU Baseball: Sun Devils open up conference play with a 21-0 blowout loss to Oregon State

Any time the opposing team in baseball has 20 of anything, things probably went horribly wrong.

On Friday, Oregon State (13-3, 3-1 Pac-12) blanked ASU (8-11, 0-1) 21-0 in a monumental blowout in Corvallis. The Sun Devils conjured up just two hits on the evening.

Stretch | OSU - A lot. ASU - Not a lot.



Really not much to say but that. Mercifully into the home stretch in this one. — Sun Devil Baseball (@ASU_Baseball) March 19, 2022

Reigning Pac-12 pitcher of the week Adam Tulloch did not make it out of the second inning in his start, allowing seven runs (all earned) on four hits and five walks. This was his first start Tulloch went less than four innings, and gave up more than four runs. It was also his first loss of the year, and his ERA skyrocketed to 5.06.

Alex Champagne and Sean McLain were the only Devils to reach via base hits. Ethan Long, Ivan Brethowr and Kai Murphy all walked as well.

Dom Cacchione was the only reliever to not allow any runs, tossing an inning of scoreless relief. Jacob Walker, Graham Osman and Blake Pivaroff all surrendered runs out of the bullpen,

Things could not be worse to start conference play. The Sun Devils now rank dead-last in the Pac-12, and they are the only remaining team without a conference win, granted Friday was the Pac-12 opener for ASU.

Game two is scheduled for 1:35 MST Saturday.