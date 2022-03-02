ASU Women’s Basketball: Loville, Gilles receive All-Pac-12 honors

With the Pac-12 Tournament approaching, it means it is time for end-of-season awards. For the Arizona State Sun Devils, two of their offseason additions earned conference recognition on Tuesday afternoon.

Jade Loville was the lone Sun Devil named to the 15-player All-Pac-12 team. Loville was third in the conference in scoring (16.9 points per game) and also shot a career-high 43.7% from three-point range.

Loville was a transfer from Boise State, where she earned All-Mountain West honors last year and led the conference in scoring.

Rutgers transfer Mael Gilles also earned a spot as an All-Defensive team honorable mention. Gilles was eighth in the conference in blocks per game (1.8) and was fourth in rebounding (7.7 per game).

The Sun Devils will kick off Pac-12 Tournament play Wednesday against Oregon State at 1:30 p.m. local time.