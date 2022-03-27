ASU Women’s Basketball: Natasha Adair named as next head coach

On Sunday morning, ASU Vice President for University Athletics and Athletics Director Ray Anderson announced that Natasha Adair would be taking over the reins as the next head coach for Arizona State women’s basketball.

Adair, 49, is one year removed from being named the Colonial Athletic Association’s (CAA) Coach of the Year. During her five-year stint as head coach of the Delaware Blue Hens, she compiled back-to-back 20-win seasons and led Delaware to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2013.

Prior to Delaware, she spent time as head coach at Georgetown (three seasons) and the College of Charleston (two seasons).

The Silver Spring, Maryland native comes to Tempe with a 143-135 (.514) record and is ready to make an impact out west.

“From the moment I stepped onto campus, I knew this was the place for me to build and grow our women’s basketball program to a national power. We truly have it all,” Adair said in the press release sent out Sunday morning. “I am committed to leading with character and passion, ensuring our student-athletes win on and off the court, graduate, and serve – the ‘Sun Devil Way’! ASU has a tradition of success, and me and my staff will work tirelessly to win.”

In addition to coaching college basketball, she has also made an impact with USA basketball, where she has served as an assistant coach for the U18 Women’s National Basketball Team and the U19 Women’s World Cup Team Trials Court, where both teams took home Gold medals.

Arizona State will hold an Adair’s introductory press conference Monday afternoon at 2 p.m. local time.