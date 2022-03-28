ASU Softball: Sun Devils sweep Pac-12 weekly awards

The Sun Devils stay red hot after a three-game sweep this past weekend in Tuscon against No. 14 ranked Arizona. It took a full team effort to keep the win streak alive which now sits at 14. To no surprise, the Sun Devils got a second sweep as they took all three Pac-12 weekly conference awards.

Cydney Sanders continued her strong freshman campaign and came away with the first weekly award of her career, Pac-12 Freshman Player of the Week.

Sanders started all three games against the Wildcats and captured 6 hits in 11 at-bats which brought her weekend average to .545. She showed off her power with 2 HR, 6 RBIs, and a 1.273 slugging percentage.

After the success, Sanders had this weekend she is fifth in the NCAA with a 0.594 on-base percentage and fourth overall in the Pac-12 with a .464 batting average.

At first base, Sanders’ starting position, she recorded a 1.000 fielding percentage with 18 putouts.

Yannira Acuña was the other major force in the lineup earning Pac-12 Player of the Week. In eight at-bats Acuña collected 6 hits, 1 home run, 4 RBIs, 12 total bases, and a 1.500 slugging percentage.

Acuña's senior campaign is accelerating as she is first in the Pac-12 with a .494 batting average and fourth in the NCAA with a 1.013 slugging percentage.

The right fielder had two putouts over the weekend which earned her a 1.000 fielding percentage.

To round out the sweep of awards Senior Marissa Schuld took home Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week after she threw her first collegiate perfect game on Sunday.

Schuld had a 0.00 earned run average in eight innings pitched over two games.

Besides recording the first perfect game for the Sun Devils since 2017, Schuld collected her second save of the season. This save puts her in a tie for first in saves in the Pac-12 alongside two UCLA pitchers.

The Sun Devils now have a weekend bye and will take on the No.12 Oregon Ducks for their next series which starts Friday, April 8.