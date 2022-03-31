ASU Men’s Basketball: Sun Devils score in transfer portal with Cambridge brothers

With the Final Four on the horizon this Saturday, and the Arizona State Sun Devils’ basketball season long over, head coach Bobby Hurley already has his eyes on improving the squad in hopes of returning to the Big Dance in 2023.

Per college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Hurley has secured commitments from a pair of brothers in Desmond (Nevada) and Devan (Auburn) Cambridge through the transfer portal, who will both be immediately eligible to suit up for the Sun Devils in the fall.

NEWS: Nevada transfer Desmond Cambridge and Auburn transfer Devan Cambridge tell me that they've both committed to Arizona State.https://t.co/YMzuhoIf0C — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 1, 2022

Devan, formerly a member of the Auburn Tigers, was a key reserve player for a team that spent three weeks as the nation’s No. 1 team in the AP Poll, scoring 5.3 PPG and grabbing 3.6 boards per night while logging nearly 20 minutes a game for the SEC’s regular-season champions.

Desmond, coming to Tempe by way of Nevada, was the second-leading scorer on the eighth-place team in the Mountain West Conference. The senior guard racked up 16.2 PPG with an impressive presence on defense, snagging nearly six rebounds per game with nearly two steals and a block as well. He earned All-Conference third team honors.

“We are going to push each other each and every day to accomplish what we have been dreaming about since we were kids,” Devan explained to 247Sports about playing with his brother. “Family over everything.”

Hitting the transfer portal early is a good sign for Hurley’s program as after a disappointing 14-17, (10-10) campaign, he looks to retool for a winning season for the first time since the COVID-19 shortened 2019-2020 campaign.

With Desmond heading to Tempe for his super senior year, while Devan comes ready for his fourth season of college hoops (but is eligible for two more years), the brothers will look to use their above-average height at the guard position (Devan 6’6”, Desmond 6’4”) to aid DJ Horne in picking up the scoring responsibilities as Marreon Jackson and Kimani Lawrence are donning caps and gowns along with the uncertainty regarding Marcus Bagley’s status in the program.

great things come in pairs ✌️



welcome to Tempe, Desmond and Devan Cambridge!@dezcambridgejr @DevanCambridge pic.twitter.com/Papjq8ARbZ — Sun Devil MBB (@SunDevilHoops) April 1, 2022

Adding the Cambridge brothers is a big pickup for Hurley and the pair certainly won’t be the last of the near 25% of all Division 1 college basketball players currently in the transfer portal to find their way to campus this fall.

With his eighth year at the helm of the Sun Devils still a ways away, Hurley’s diligence in improving the team is clear and the message in Tempe is clear: Arizona State wants to win in 2022-2023.