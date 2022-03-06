ASU Baseball: Sun Devils clinch series win with with 6-4 victory over San Diego State

After five straight losses, Arizona State baseball is one win away from its first true winning streak of the year.

The Sun Devils (5-6) clinched their second series win of the season with Saturday’s 6-4 win over San Diego State (3-8). Here is how it happened.

Scoring

In each of the first two innings, ASU capitalized with runners on, playing situational baseball to plate the first two runs. Conor Davis collected his 12th RBI of the season by driving in Joe Lampe on a fielder’s choice in his first at bat. Ryan Campos did the same in the second, scoring Will Rogers for a 2-0 lead.

After a scoreless third, Jacob Tobias (first career home run) and Joe Lampe (third of the season) both launched solo homers in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively.

All smiles for @jtobias3244 after his first career dinger.



Atta boy, Toby! pic.twitter.com/fmapVr9KlO — Sun Devil Baseball (@ASU_Baseball) March 6, 2022

Ethan Long added another in the fifth inning with an RBI single to extend the lead to 5-0. After a slow start, Long now has RBI base hits in back-to-back games.

Sean McLain tacked on an extra insurance run in the eighth inning with an RBI single.

Pitching

The starting rotation continues to prove themselves, working deeper into games while carrying over efficiency from past starts. On Saturday, it was Kyle Luckham.

The Cal State Fullerton transfer worked a gem, working seven and ⅔ innings, striking out seven, and allowing just three runs. This is the longest start (in innings) from a Sun Devil starter this season.

LUCKY NUMBER SEVEN@kyle__luck is through seven innings with a clutch 1-2-3 frame to shut down the SDSU momentum after the double play.



5-3, Devils. pic.twitter.com/FsTEIWDQPP — Sun Devil Baseball (@ASU_Baseball) March 6, 2022

All three runs allowed by Luckham came via a three-run homer in the fifth. Luckham would bounce back, throwing almost two more complete frames before being pulled. He surrendered just three hits on the day.

Saturday was also the first game of the season where ASU has only used two pitchers. Brock Peery, while allowing one solo shot, collected the four-out save, his first of the season.

Luckham (1-0) now holds a 3.18 ERA.

Sun Devils go for the sweep at 2:00 pm MST Sunday in San Diego.