ASU Softball: Hill awarded Pac-12 Player of the Week

After an Arizona State sweep of the Pac-12 awards last week, the honors continued flowing in this week as Jazmine Hill was honored with Pac-12 Player of the Week on Monday.

The Sun Devils travelled into their series against No. 14 ranked Oregon with a No. 16 ranking but didn’t let that stop them from keeping their win train rolling with a three-game sweep.

Playing in center field, Hill was a huge contributor to the sweep, finishing the weekend with three home runs and seven RBIs. Two of the three home runs came on Saturday night when Hill recorded her first career two-home run game.

Arizona State’s offensive had an outburst of success as Hill lead the charge by going 3-4 during the Sun Devils’ rally that saw nine unanswered runs.

“She had a great weekend and came up with some big-time hits when we needed it.” head coach Tisha Ford said. “Her award is well deserved and an honor for Jaz, but now it’s time to get back to work.”

The weekend was full of firsts for the power hitter, with her first career grand slam coming on Sunday after her stellar Saturday performance.

Hill has already tied her career-high of 10 home runs with five Pac-12 series still to be played. She is batting .354 and has 32 RBIs.

Hill and the rest of the Sun Devils return home this week to play Utah in a Thursday-Saturday series where they will look to extend their win streak to 20. First pitch for Thursday’s game is set for 7 PM MST at Farrington Stadium.