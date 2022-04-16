ASU Softball: Sun Devils sweep Utah, extend winning streak to 20 games

Ladies and gentlemen, the hottest team in softball.

In another thriller, ASU (31-5, 12-0 Pac-12) defeated Utah (20-20, 4-8) in a back-and-forth affair that resembled Thursday’s extra-inning affair.

Friday (12-2 victory) and Saturday’s games also shared some striking similarities. Alynah Torres blasted leadoff homers in each game, and Mailey McLemore (2-for-2, HR) added mid-game insurance via the long ball. Through three innings, the Devils were up 4-1 and looked to be on pace for a clean sweep.

Cydney Sanders (2-for-4, HR, 3 RBI) also homered, her 14th of the season.

Cydney Sanders (2-for-3, HR, 3 RBI) ties things up at 6-6 pic.twitter.com/ml8sf8160G — House of Sparky (@HouseOfSparky) April 16, 2022

The big break came in the fourth after Mac Morgan (2.18 ERA) allowed four runs and the Utes took their first lead, 6-4. Morgan struggled with control in what was not her best start, but still leaves the series with another win and a 14-1 record.

In the home half, after the Devils tied things with a Sanders RBI single, Kristiana Watson subbed in to pinch hit.

With two outs, Watson reached on an infield single that scored Sanders, and Yannira Acuna (0-for-1, 2 R, 2 BB) made a heads-up baserunning move to score from second base. Utah’s only lead lasted less than a half inning.

Lonngggg AB by Kristiana Watson leads to a wacky two-run play to give ASU the lead, 8-6. pic.twitter.com/uSaYezCjTS — House of Sparky (@HouseOfSparky) April 16, 2022

In the face of danger with runners on base, Mac Morgan was pulled in the fifth inning and replaced by Lindsay Lopez. Lopez suffered one run (credited to Morgan) to make the score 8-7, but left runners on base to escape the frame with limited damage.

Lopez continued to roll, earning the save while dealing two and two-thirds innings of scoreless relief. The Utes threw zeros up on the board for their final three offensive frames.

With the win and Oklahoma’s loss on Saturday, the Sun Devils’ 20 game winning-streak is the longest in Division I softball.