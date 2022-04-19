ASU Softball: Torres, Sanders bring home weekly Pac-12 awards

The team that can’t be stopped had two players take home Pac-12 honors Monday. With these two awards, the Sun Devils have now earned at least one Pac-12 honor in back-to-back-to-back weeks skipping over their bye weekend.

Cyndey Sanders, who has been on an absolute tear, took home Pac-12 Freshman of the week for the second time in three series of conference play.

Sanders showcased her power with a home run in all three games against Utah, including a game-altering two-run bomb to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth Thursday where Arizona State took the victory in extras 10-9.

Able to do more than just send balls over the fence, Sanders finished the weekend batting .545 with six hits and eight RBIs.

Sanders’ performance has brought her to the top of the stats board where she leads the team in home runs (14) and RBIs (47).

We remain speechless here. @SandersCydney with her second Pac-12 Freshman of the Week Honor.



.545 avg.

3 HR

8 RBI

6 Hits

5 Runs#Forks /// #O2V pic.twitter.com/VN91DzfQe7 — Sun Devil Softball (@ASUSoftball) April 18, 2022

Junior shortstop, Alynah Torres, was another key to keeping Arizona State’s streak alive which earned her Pac-12 Player of the Week. Torres is the third Sun Devil to earn the honor, joining Jazmine Hill and Yannira Acuña.

Torres stayed in line with Sanders and had three home runs over the weekend herself. The shortstop had her third career two-home run night on Friday in the Sun Devils’ run-rule victory 12-2 over the Utes.

The bat power didn’t stop there as Torres launched a leadoff home run over the left-field wall during the series finally on Saturday.

Torres finished the weekend with a .500 batting average which included five hits, five RBIs, three home runs, and a double.

On the other side of the field, Sanders and Torres played effortlessly with zero errors between the pair. Sanders, the first baseman, had 25 putouts while Torres had four from across the diamond at shortstop.

The stellar performances by Sanders and Torres helped the Sun Devils hold on to the longest active win streak in the NCAA which sits at 20. Arizona State looks to continue its tear through the Pac-12 this weekend as they head to northern California to face Stanford. The series will start Friday, April 22 with the first pitch set for 6 PM MST.