ASU Football: Ricky Pearsall and Eric Gentry enter transfer portal

The Arizona State football team wrapped up its’ spring football season a few short weeks ago, yet are back in the media again after the news of two standout players entering the transfer portal Thursday.

The pair includes wide receiver Ricky Pearsall and linebacker Eric Gentry. Both players were set to take on big roles this upcoming season however will be the 13th and 14th Sun Devils to enter the portal since late October.

Pearsall is an Arizona native true and true who came to Arizona State from Corona del Sol high school, which is based out of Tempe. The wide receiver had played with the Sun Devils for three seasons after joining to program in 2019. The 2021 season, which was disappointing for most, showcased Pearsall’s abilities after he had a breakout season. He led the team in receptions at 48 for 580 yards and in touchdowns with four.

Arizona State planned to have Pearsall in the number one wideout spot after 2021. Along with setting career highs he also ran 44 yards and scored a touchdown on six rushing attempts. The team will now have to turn up the recruiting process on receivers even more.

Gentry’s decision to enter the portal comes as a surprise to most, as he was lined up to be the defense’s biggest name.

The freshman had a stellar first-year campaign which earned him the honor of being named a freshman All-American. Gentry wasm’t a routine starter-, but showed his high-level ability with 45 tackles, two passes defended, and one sack in the opportunities he was given.

Conflicting reports are circulating in the media about the reason behind Pearsall and Gentry’s moves.

Someone who would know: “For what it’s worth, [Pearsall’s] decision was 97% football related. Not about (NIL) money.”



When you’re a top WR who sees your team’s QB and passing game situation are really limited in spring ball, you probably are going to look elsewhere. — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) April 21, 2022

Per team source ASU receiver Ricky Pearsall and linebacker Eric Gentry are in the transfer portal and this is entirely NIL driven. Significant losses for the Sun Devils as both were starters. — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) April 21, 2022

Whatever the reason may be, the one thing that remains true is the unsettling future of the Arizona State football program. A situation that seems to be at its worst somehow keeps getting pushed down further.

Just a few short months remain before the fall season kicks off and Arizona State’s roster keeps getting smaller, with little to no additions being added.