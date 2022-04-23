ASU Softball: Winning-streak snapped as bats go quiet at Stanford

You simply can’t win them all.

ASU Softball (31-6, 12-1 Pac-12) suffered its first conference loss of the season in a 1-4 loss at Stanford (30-12, 7-6 Pac-12) on Friday night.

Alana Vawter was in control all night for the Cardinal, holding the Sun Devils to just three hits on the night. Reigning Pac-12 Player of the Week Alynah Torres went hitless. The only Devils to hit safely were Cydney Sanders (solo homer), Makenna Harper and Bella Loomis.

Two errors from Torres at shortstop led to three unearned runs scoring for the Cardinal, essentially the difference in Friday’s game.

Mac Morgan allowed one earned run in six innings of work, striking out two while allowing four hits. She also hit four Stanford batters on the night.

Game two takes place Saturday at 2 pm MST.