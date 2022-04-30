ASU Football: Sun Devil Prospect Snapshot, D.J. Davidson to Giants

With the No. 147 pick (fifth round) in the 2022 NFL Draft, the New York Giants selected former Arizona State defensive tackle D.J. Davidson. Davidson is the third Sun Devil off the board in this year’s draft class.

Davidson is the first in-state (Desert Ridge HS) Sun Devil to be drafted since N’Keal Harry (Chandler HS) went to the Patriots in 2019.

A three-star recruit, Davidson committed to UCF in 2016, but decided to take the year off and enroll early at ASU for the 2017 season.

Here is @ASUFootball DL DJ Davidson (@TheFaceOfAZ) working from a 2i alignment. He quickly avoids the down block, contacts the puller and makes a huge stop in the backfield. Impressive stuff. pic.twitter.com/teCxazZ7Uk — Ryan Roberts (@RiseNDraft) September 26, 2021

He took a redshirt year in 2017, and battled for snaps in 2018 before injuring his leg which sidelined him for the rest of the season. After dropping 25 pounds in the rehab process, he broke out in 2019. He started twelve games and collected 51 tackles, four-and-a-half of them for loss.

In his career as a Sun Devil, Davidson recorded five sacks and 16 tackles for loss. His strengths come against the run, with a 77.7 run-grade that led Pac-12 interior defensive linemen in 2021.

DJ Davidson with the swim move against Dohnovan West.... in slo mo pic.twitter.com/4gM36NlOcf — House of Sparky (@HouseOfSparky) September 7, 2019

The NFL Mock Draft Database, which compiles mocks from dozens NFL expert big boards, ranked DJ Davidson as the No. 27 defensive lineman in this year’s class. Davidson was the no. 8 defensive lineman taken in the draft.