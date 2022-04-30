ASU Football: Sun Devil Prospect Snapshot, Chase Lucas to Lions

With the No. 237 pick (seventh round) in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected former Arizona State cornerback Chase Lucas. Lucas is the fourth Sun Devil off the board in this year’s draft class.

DOESN'T MATTER WHICH QB...



Chase Lucas (@Chase_Lucas2) can lock his guys down. Two-four was credited with 4 tackles and 3 PBUs, including key plays that kept USC out of the end zone in the second half



@DevilsDigest pic.twitter.com/ZjezTsiwCW — Zach Keenan KMOT (@ZachKeenanTV) November 7, 2021

The Chandler product was a fan-favorite in Tempe for both is personality and play-style. A four-star athlete who also played running back out of high school, Lucas took a redshirt season his freshman year in 2016. He exploded onto the scene in 2017, earning Freshman All-American and second-team All-Pac-12 nods in his first collegiate season.

Lucas’s leadership skills have shined in five seasons of play in Tempe, blossoming into a captain and one of the fanbases’s favorite interviews. He is also the only ASU player to go 5-0 against the University of Arizona.

In those five seasons, Lucas recorded 216 tackles, six interceptions and two forced fumbles. He did not allow a touchdown in 2021.

Critics praised his leadership skills, fundamentals and overall competitiveness, while knocking his lack of physicality and smaller frame (5-foot-11, 180 pounds).

They say the backpedal is dead!! They lied! Beautiful job by ASU corner Chase Lucas. Staying square in his pedal. Active feet. Nice clean break. Zero wasted steps. Good rep pic.twitter.com/Y6ugkME9R8 — CROCK-MAN⚡️ (@eric_crocker) December 6, 2020

The NFL Mock Draft Database, which compiles mocks from dozens NFL expert big boards, ranked Lucas as the No. 28 cornerback in this year’s class. He was the no. 30 corner taken in the draft.