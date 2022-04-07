ASU Women’s Golf: Fanali wins Showdown, Sun Devils gain momentum heading into Pac-12 Tournament

At the Silverado Showdown in Napa, Calif. this week, ASU was the only school in the tournament to improve its team score every day. On a bigger note, Alessandra Fanali (-7, 209 on the tournament) won her second match of her collegiate career after chasing three strokes following day two.

The Sun Devils finished seventh overall at the Showdown despite the absence of All-American sophomore Ashley Menne. Fanali and Alexandra Fosterling (-2, 214) both finished in the top five, a task that only ASU completed. Fosterling shot an impressive -5 on Wednesday to catapult her up the standings into the top-five, and the Devils into the top-10.

ASU as a whole closed out the match masterfully on Wednesday, combining for a team score of +2, which is ten strokes lower than Tuesday’s total. This put the Sun Devils in a tie for seventh place, where they finished.

Fanali also now has four-straight top-ten appearances, and her second collegiate win, under her belt.

ASU will compete for a Pac-12 title in Eugene, Ore. in two weeks. The NCAA national championships at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale will start in mid-May.