ASU Football: Sun Devil Prospect Snapshot, undrafted free agent recap

Four Sun Devils were drafted this weekend, but the undrafted free agent rush saw multiple former ASU prospects find new homes on Saturday and Sunday. Everything we hear in the draft aftermath is based off reports, and no signings are official until the teams announce their classes.

Kellen Diesch reportedly signs with the Miami Dolphins.

In somewhat of a surprise, former ASU left tackle Kellen Diesch went undrafted after generating some pre-draft buzz. As the final pick came off the clock, some had Diesch as the best-available rookie free agent.

Like his college teammate and fellow prospect Rachaad White, Diesch produced a strong performance at the NFL Combine that received national attention. His 4.89 40-yard dash as the fastest of any lineman to run at the Combine, and his 9.79 Relative Athletic Score (RAS) ranked fourth among tackle prospects.

Diesch played two years for the maroon and gold after transferring to Tempe from Texas A&M in the summer of 2020. He played three seasons for the Aggies.

A high tackle prospect from Texas, Diesch spanned anywhere from the no. 5 tackle nationally, to no. 20. He decided to stay in-state with the Aggies, where he never elevated his reserve status to starter.

The 6-7 prospect is coming off a season where he was ranked as the highest-graded offensive tackle in the Pac-12, according to Pro Football Focus. He also started all 15 games for Arizona State this past year.

Dohnovan West reportedly signs with the San Francisco 49ers.

West committed to ASU in the winter of 2019 as a three-star recruit out of Mission Hills, Calif. He had offers from UCLA, Utah and Nebraska due to his athleticism coming out of Bishop Alemany High School.

The big man wasn’t just talented as a guard on the field, where he won his local league’s Co-Offensive Lineman MVP award. He also wrestled for the varsity team to improve some of the fundamental keys to success as a lineman: core strength, balance and power.

Going into 2020, West was put on the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, the award given to the best interior lineman in the country at the end of each season.

PFF had West as the 13th-ranked offensive lineman in the Pac-12 in 2021, where he got an All-Conference honorable mention for his performance.

As far as schemes go, his best chance to be effective will be in zone-run schemes (like SF) that keep him mobile to avoid mismatches on the inside.

Darien Butler reportedly signs with the Las Vegas Raiders

Butler’s track-record of solid production in college does not necessarily match his size and traits, so it is not the biggest surprise that no team drafted him. However, it seemed inevitable Butler would receive his shot, and there does not seem to be a better fit than Las Vegas.

Darien Butler was tremendous last night for the Sun Devils. He looked a step quicker, made multiple open field tackles and instinctive in coverage on his two interceptions. pic.twitter.com/npg7F1W85W — Brady (@BradyVernon) September 3, 2021

Butler reunites with his former defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Antonio Pierce, which was publicized when Butler met with the Raiders in the pre-draft process.

Butler is a workhorse whose consistent play is coveted at the professional level. A three year captain, he recorded 243 tackles in 40 games, and 24.5 of those tackles were for loss.

Curtis Hodges reportedly signs with the Washington Commanders

If Curtis Hodges’s progression continues at this steady pace, he may have a successful career in the NFL.

Curtis Hodges out here making big man plays.



Watch on the @Pac12Network! #ASUvsOSU pic.twitter.com/etcDywXlNg — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) November 18, 2017

At 6-foot-8, Hodges was labeled as a three-star wide receiver prospect out of high school, and he competed in the receiver room his first three years before converting to tight end in 2020. A strong Territorial Cup performance gave fans a glimpse into his future potential, and he capitalized as a grad student in 2021.

Hodges blossomed into one of Jayden Daniels’s favorite targets, securing 374 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He averaged 18.7 yards per-catch.

His physical frame is spectacular, but Hodges needs to become a more well-rounded player at the next level. He offers a massive target to Washington’s new big-framed quarterback, Carson Wentz.

Tyler Johnson to attend rookie minicamp with the Baltimore Ravens

Johnson has proven to be the biggest enigma of the Sun Devils’s prospect class. A first-team All-Pac-12 defensive end, Johnson never received an NFL Combine invite, and was left off most big boards.

ASU's Tyler Johnson blocks a Hartbarger punt to give ASU the ball at their own 43 yard-line. Hartbarger booted one over 70 yards earlier in the game. @CronkiteSports pic.twitter.com/IMo5kD1Ebc — Alex Gaul (@AlexGaulTV) September 9, 2018

Johnson has a unique story, as he retired from football for a brief period of time in college before returning and becoming the team’s sack leader in 2020. Last year, he recored four sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss.

As of Saturday night, Johnson was scheduled to attend the minicamp with an opportunity to earn a contract in Baltimore.