ASU Baseball: Sun Devils get down early, swept by Bruins

It was a nine-run first inning by UCLA (30-13, 14-7 Pac-12) that put the Bruins in the driver seat early. Arizona State (20-25, 9-12) would try to put a dent into the lead, but ultimately ended up falling 16-5.

The Sun Devils have now lost five-straight games, which is tied for their highest losing streak of the season. They have been outscored 65-17 over that stretch, including 42-12 in the series against UCLA.

Boyd Vander Kooi got the Sunday start, but did not record an out against the eight batters he faced. Five arms followed Vander Kooi out of the bullpen, with each of the giving up at least one earned run except Brock Peery in 0.2 innings pitched.

Tyler Meyer threw the most in long relief. He allowed just one run on two hits in three innings of work. It was the second game of the series where all UCLA starters reached base at some point.

Nate Baez racked up his team-leading RBI total to 37 after a three-run blast in the third. Will Rogers also added a solo shot in the next frame.

Arizona State never sent more than six batters to the plate in a single inning and committed another three errors in the field.

There are 10 games left in the regular season for ASU. Six of them are at home, where they are four games over .500 on the year. The Sun Devils will not have a midweek tilt after traveling back from Los Angeles, as their next game will be against Utah on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. local time.