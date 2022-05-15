ASU Baseball: Sloppy Sun Devils drop series finale to Oregon

There may have been one play that encapsulated the entire afternoon for Arizona State (25-27, 13-14 Pac-12) in its series finale loss to Oregon (31-21, 15-12). What some refer to as a “little league home run” was part of a five-run fourth for the Ducks that helped create separation in the 15-5 affair.

It was the second-straight batter of the inning where the Sun Devils lapsed some form of judgement, after a sacrifice bunt by Colby Shade brought in two Ducks. Brennan Milone then doubled to right field, advanced to third on a dropped throw and scored after the ball got past third baseman Cam Magee.





Here it is. @MiloneBrennan hustle play leads to some ASU miscues that ends in a four-bag at-bat. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/IuLG7RwRvV — Oregon Duck Baseball (@OregonBaseball) May 15, 2022

Only one of ASU’s three ruled errors occurred on this play. Oregon would score two or more runs in each inning over the span of the third to the seventh. The Ducks tallied eight extra base hits.

Arizona State only was able to muster five runs on fourteen hits, stranding eight on the base paths. Ryan Campos and Nate Baez each accounted for two RBIs.

On the mound for ASU, Tyler Meyer made his first start since mid-April. The righty retired six of the first seven he faced, before yielding four runs in the third inning (where he walked three). Meyer was lifted after facing three batters in the fourth and not recording an out, finishing with seven earned runs.

Although the Sun Devils dropped two of three this weekend to Oregon, they were able to clinch a berth to the inaugural Pac-12 Tournament after ULCA walked it off against Washington State.

No matter what happens in Pullman this weekend, ASU will be playing in Scottsdale the following week with an opportunity to extend its season. The final series of the season against Washington State will begin on Thursday night at 6 p.m. local time.