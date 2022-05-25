ASU Baseball: Pac-12 coaches vote seven Sun Devils to All-Conference team

Pac-12 coaches voted seven Sun Devil Baseball players onto the 2022 All-Conference team, the league announced Thursday ahead of its inaugural baseball tournament. In addition to individual awards, the league only has two tiers for All-Conference: First Team and Honorable Mention.

First Team

Sophomore catcher/infielder Nate Baez slugged his way to an All-Conference nod for the second consecutive season after receiving Honorable Mention last year. Baez finished the regular season hitting .328 with ten homers and 47 RBI. His OPS reached .987, and he also threw out seven runners attempting to steal bases, which was the fourth best in the country. He was given the award as an infielder.

Freshman designated hitter Jacob Tobias also earned a first-team honors after living up to high preseason expectations. The newcomer meshed into the lineup well, hitting .287 with seven homers and 29 RBI.

Honorable Mentions

Sophomore outfielder Joe Lampe served as the consistent leadoff-man for the Sun Devils. The lefty speedster with some pop hit for a .294 season average with three homers and 27 RBI. In conference play, he never made a defensive error for a perfect fielding percentage. He also stole six bases and recorded six outfield assists.

Sophomore infielder Sean McLain swung for a .322 average, but also impressed with the long-ball, launching seven homers on the season. On defense, McLain turned more double plays (48) than any other middle infielder in the country.

Freshman catcher/outfielder Ryan Campos led the team in regular season batting average (.340), and like Tobias, exceeded high expectations from his coaches and the fanbase. Campos had 18 multi-hit games this season, and also recorded a ten-game hitting streak.

Graduate infielder Conor Davis had not played a game since 2020 when he homered on opening night at Phoenix Municipal Stadium, and he never looked back. The first baseman .320 with a .474 slugging percentage in the middle of the lineup. Davis also homered six times.

Sophomore side-armer Brock Peery was the only ASU pitcher to earn All-Conference honors. The late-game reliever struggled early-on, but settled in nicely to become the Sun Devils’ most reliable closer. Peery (6-2, 4.62 ERA) was tied for the Pac-12 lead in saves (nine) to finish the season.