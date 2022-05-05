ASU Football: Sun Devils land ex-Gator Emory Jones in portal

There have been a lot of question marks surrounding who the starting quarterback would be next season for Arizona State. Well, the answer seems to be coming to Tempe via the transfer portal.

On Thursday afternoon, Former University of Florida quarterback Emory Jones announced his commitment to ASU on social media. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

While it is obstructed in the picture below, it looks like the No. 5 will be under center again.

Jones was a top-100 recruit back in his class of 2018, but was the primary quarterback for the Gators in 2021. Last year, he threw for over 2,700 yards with 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, leading UF to a 6-7 record where they were 5-1 at home.

The 6’2’’ LaGrange, GA native is similar to ASU’s previous starter in terms of his ability to run with the ball. He has 10 rushing touchdowns in his career.

Jones’s yard total is a runner is nearly identical to that of Jayden Daniels in 31 less attempts. https://t.co/dSHy4jWl1b — Kevin Redfern (@KevinMRedfern13) May 5, 2022

Now to the NIL numbers (because that is a thing these days). According to multiple reports, Jones will be the highest-paid ASU football player, earning about $75,000 through the developing Arizona State collective. This also includes a deal with Jones Auto Centers.

Jones will compete for the starting quarterback spot with the likes of Alabama transfer Paul Tyson and Trenton Bourguet. After missing out on Spencer Rattler and having 20-plus players that transferred, the Sun Devils were still able to find success in the portal.

Next stop: Summer camp.