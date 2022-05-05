ASU Basketball: Former Michigan guard Frankie Collins transfers to Sun Devils

As Bobby Hurley continues to rebuild his roster after a disappointing 2021-22 ASU men’s basketball season and a few key players transferring afterward, Hurley secured another key commitment on Wednesday. Former University of Michigan and AZ Compass Prep point guard Frankie Collins announced on Twitter that he would return to the Valley to play for the Sun Devils:

Nov 16 if im correct ha… LETS WORK @SunDevilHoops pic.twitter.com/qbPI4XTIsy — frankie (@Frankiecollins0) May 5, 2022

That November 16 date referenced in Collins’ tweet just so happens to be the start of the Legends Classic tournament at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with ASU—and Michigan—set to participate. Though there have been no major stories about tension between Collins and his old program, which like Arizona St. is led by a former college basketball star in Juwan Howard, but it appears the point guard has revenge on his mind heading into next season.

Collins was a four-star prospect and consensus top-50 recruit in the class of 2021 out of high school, but only saw spotty playing time with a veteran-laden Wolverines squad. He averaged 2.8 points and 1.4 assists in 11 minutes per game with Michigan last year. Collins did get a start in the Wolverines’ NCAA Tournament first-round game against Colorado State, where he notched 14 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists while playing 31 minutes in the Wolverines’ victory.

He played another 30 minutes in 11th-seeded Michigan’s second-round upset of third-seeded Tennessee, but only scored 2 points while shooting 25% from the field. In Michigan’s Sweet 16 loss to Villanova, Collins recorded 2 points and 1 rebound in 10 minutes of play.

Collins is the fourth player to transfer to ASU men’s basketball this offseason, along with former Nevada players Warren Washington and Devan Cambridge as well as Cambridge’s brother Desmond, who was formerly at Auburn.