Gallery: ASU baseball scores 19 on Utah for the win

More From House of Sparky
- ASU Baseball: Eighth inning rally propels Sun Devils over Utes
- ASU Baseball: Baez homers twice, Sun Devils put up 19 runs in dominant win over Utah
- ASU Basketball: Former Michigan guard Frankie Collins transfers to Sun Devils
- Gallery: ASU lacrosse dominates Cal as it seeks Pac-12 Championship
- ASU Football: Sun Devils land ex-Gator Emory Jones in portal
- ASU Lacrosse: Sun Devils primed for Pac-12 Tournament after record-setting regular season
Loading comments...