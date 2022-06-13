ASU Softball: Transfer Portal Tracker

Along with head coach Trisha Ford and assistant Jeff Harger, many players from ASU Softball’s memorable 2021-2022 season have left the program. Below we will be keeping a cumulative list of who is in/out for next year’s squad.
Years as listed on 2022 roster - Updated as of June 13, 2022
Those who have entered the transfer portal:
Allison Royalty - Sophomore - P
Alynah Torres - Junior - INF
Jordyn VanHook - Junior - INF
Kristiana Watson - Redshirt Freshman - INF
Lindsay Lopez - Junior - P
Those who have committed to ASU from the portal:
N/A
Loading comments...