ASU Softball: Megan Bartlett named new head coach

For an Arizona State softball team with a record breaking season, no one expected the off season moves that have occurred with the coaching staff and players.

However, some good news came Wednesday when Megan Bartlett was named the new head coach.

We've found her.



We're excited to announce former Texas assistant coach Megan Bartlett as our new Head Coach!



Sun Devil Nation, join us in welcoming @coachcbartlett to Tempe and the Pac-12!



https://t.co/zEqvp3pWjP#ForksUp /// #O2V pic.twitter.com/dgd8Kmuvad — Sun Devil Softball (@ASUSoftball) June 23, 2022

Bartlett comes to Arizona State with over 15 years of coaching experience in her back pocket. She has filled many different roles in six different college softball programs, including head coach at Ball State University from 2015-2020, and assistant coach at the University of Texas from 2020-2022. Bartlett was a part of the charge that took the Longhorns to the College World Series for the first time since 2013 as an unseeded team this past season.

After her recent success as an assistant coach with Texas it is no surprise that she is back in the head coach role. The focus on family, passion, and character was what made Barlett realize that Arizona State was the perfect fit.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude. Being named the next head coach of the Sun Devil Softball program is the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Bartlett. “I would like to express my sincerest gratitude to Ray Anderson, Christina Wombacher, Ken Landphere and the entire ASU senior leadership team for believing in me. Their collective vision and excitement for the program is contagious and I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”

During her time at the University of Texas Bartlett was known for her offensive wisdom. This past season the Longhorns led the nation in doubles (116). They also set program single season records for runs scored (397), hits (560), total bases (906), RBIs (355), walks (224), and games played (70). The Longhords also had 18 come back wins, and won 14 games against ranked teams.

With the loss of the Sun Devils Hitting Coach, Jeff Harger, Bartlett’s offensive knowledge is key to the future success of the Sun Devils.

While the head coach at Ball State (2016-2020), Bartlett turned the program around earning a 141-108 record, three consecutive 30-win seasons, and led the Cardinals to the 2018 Mid-American Conference West Division title.

“As both a coach and a player, Megan has been exactly where we want, and envision, Sun Devil Softball - fighting for a national championship on softball’s biggest stage in Oklahoma City,” said Vice President of University Athletics Ray Anderson. “It was clear she shares the same values embodied in the ‘Sun Devil Way’ and is committed and excited to further instill a championship-winning culture at ASU.”

Bartlett’s softball experience expands way beyond coaching as she was a four-year letter winner at the University of Notre Dame from 2002-2005. In her time with the Irish she helped lead the team to four NCAA Regional appearances, four Big East regular season championships as well as two Big Each Tournament titles. Bartlett was named a NFCA All-American in her last two seasons of collegiate ball. In 2005 Barlett served as a captain of her team and helped them host their first-ever NCAA Regional.

When Barlett completed her career with the Fighting Irish she led the program in hits (284) and stolen bases (76).

While the off season has become an uncertain time for most college programs with the advent of the transfer portal, the hire of Barlett brings hope to the Sun Devils during the summer as they look to continue to bring in top-rated recruits.