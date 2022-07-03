ASU Football: 2023 recruiting class tracker

While ASU continues to pad its 2022 roster with transfer portal acquisitions, the Sun Devils are building their 2023 recruiting class. As of July 3rd, ASU has three verbal commits, ranking them far down the totem pole at 81st among Division I programs, according to 247Sports.

Chase Davis - Safety - Little Elm, Texas

A three-star safety, Davis will provide depth at one of the most unproven positions on the Sun Devil defense down the road.

Davis looks like the textbook safety at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, and he is the 60th ranked safety in the nation per 247Sports. He is the 139th ranked prospect coming out of Texas.

RL Miller - Linebacker - San Francisco, Calif.

Miller and Davis have identical statures at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, so Miller could develop into a hybrid defensive back/linebacker if he does not grow his frame over the next year. He is the 108th-ranked linebacker in the country, and the No. 127 overall prospect in California.

RL Miller Pick 6. pic.twitter.com/iaNImYq1pe — nate ford (@sfrebels) October 2, 2021

Israel Carter - Quarterback - Corona, Calif.

It took a while for ASU to get its first 2023 recruit, but landing a three-star quarterback signaled that Herm Edwards was back on the offensive after recruiting violations and player departures have overshadowed the program.

At 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, Carter impressed at the Los Angeles Elite 11 camp after his commitment to Arizona State. He is the 43rd ranked quarterback nationally, and the 74th overall prospect out of California.