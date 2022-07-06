ASU Lacrosse: Taryn VanThof named as newest Sun Devil head coach

It has been a whirlwind of an offseason to say the least. Not only are players from sports across the university moving in and out, but so too are the coaches leading these programs.

In just under a month since women’s lacrosse coach Tim McCormack traded in the dry heat for the Maryland humidity, Arizona State has found the new leader of the rising lacrosse team.

On Tuesday, the school announced that Taryn VanThof would be taking over the program. It will be VanThof’s first time as a head coach, after becoming one of the most well-respected assistant coaches in the country.

She most recently worked six years at the University of Florida, where the Gators reached the NCAA Tournament and won the conference title in every eligible season (the 2019 spring season was cancelled early if you forgot).

Prior to working at Florida, she spent the first season of her coaching career at Rutgers.

The newest member of the Sun Devil family joined the coaching profession right after her career as a midfielder at Loyola Maryland. She earned Third Team All-American honors in her final three seasons for the Greyhounds.

VanThof joins Megan Bartlett (softball) and Natasha Adair (women’s basketball) as coaches who will begin their Sun Devil careers during the 2022-23 season. There will be an introductory press conference on Wednesday afternoon.