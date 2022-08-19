ASU Football: Captains’ thoughts on Emory Jones, practice notes from Friday

Herm Edwards likes his quarterback to be a captain, and rightfully so. Who wouldn’t?

Emory Jones is the newest starting quarterback in Tempe, and Edwards also announced Thursday that Jones will join the captain’s room in his first year as a Sun Devil. Captains Case Hatch and LaDarius Henderson spoke to the media Friday, and below is the main takeaways from their thoughts on their new quarterback and co-captain.

Case Hatch - special teams captain

“(Jones) definitely proved himself during this camp as a leader on-and-off the field.”

“He’s always bringing kids up. I remember when he got called to be captain, I congratulated him, and the whole time I was trying to say ‘congratulations, man,” he was like ‘no, no no, congrats to you,” Hatch said. “He’s very selfless when it comes to leadership.”

“I think it’s something we need, someone to come in here and prove themself.”

LaDarius Henderson - offensive captain

“Whenever you can have a quarterback as a captain, you got to do it. Truthfully, as much of a leader as I want to be, a quarterback has to be able to lead this team.”

“I’ve been loving him up the last couple of days, I like that.”

“I actually hosted (Jones) when he came in (for a visit.) The thing about him is he really loves football. He’s a fun guy to be around. You can have serious conversations with him (and) playful conversations with him, but when we are out there (on the field) he is really locked in. He’s ready to work.”

*****

Notes from Friday’s practice