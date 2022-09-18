 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Herm Edwards out as ASU football head coach

There it is

By Kevin Redfern
Syndication: Arizona Republic Alex Gould / USA TODAY NETWORK

Following Saturday’s loss to Eastern Michigan, members of the Arizona State football staff were told Herm Edwards will no longer be the head coach of the program going forward, according to Chris Karpman of Sun Devil Source (247sports.com).

Per the report, staff members were notified Sunday afternoon that Edwards is “relinquishing his role” as head coach of the Sun Devils.

Herm ends his ASU career with a 26-20 record, and a 17-14 Pac-12 record.

Hod Rabino of Devilsdigest.com reported that running backs coach Shaun Aguano will step in as interim head coach.

This story is developing.

