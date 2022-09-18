Report: Herm Edwards out as ASU football head coach

Following Saturday’s loss to Eastern Michigan, members of the Arizona State football staff were told Herm Edwards will no longer be the head coach of the program going forward, according to Chris Karpman of Sun Devil Source (247sports.com).

BREAKING: Herm Edwards is out as ASU's head football coach per two people familiar with the decision.



ASU staff member were told within the last hour that Edwards would no longer be the team's coach.



Interim head coaching plans are not clear as yet. — Chris Karpman (@ChrisKarpman) September 18, 2022

Per the report, staff members were notified Sunday afternoon that Edwards is “relinquishing his role” as head coach of the Sun Devils.

Herm ends his ASU career with a 26-20 record, and a 17-14 Pac-12 record.

Hod Rabino of Devilsdigest.com reported that running backs coach Shaun Aguano will step in as interim head coach.

At an ASU team meeting today, the team was informed that head coach Herm Edwards is stepping down effective immediately. Running backs coach Shaun Aguano will be the interim head coach. This has all to do with last night's loss and nothing to do with the NCAA investigation. — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) September 18, 2022

Statement from Vice President of University Athletics Ray Anderson. pic.twitter.com/4Rj77Gnhkt — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) September 18, 2022

This story is developing.